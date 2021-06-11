Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Down 80.6% in May

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FINS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. 32,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,262. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $271,500.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000.

