ankrETH Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, ankrETH has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One ankrETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,276.24 or 0.06152822 BTC on exchanges. ankrETH has a total market cap of $66.76 million and $34,598.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00057831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.87 or 0.00770026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00085095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About ankrETH

ankrETH (aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ankrETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.