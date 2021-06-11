Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

