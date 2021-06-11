AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Up 1,177.8% in May

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 1,177.8% from the May 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANPC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,513. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.91.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AnPac Bio-Medical Science will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the first quarter worth about $113,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the first quarter worth about $453,000. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

