Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.62

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 85756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.57.

The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after buying an additional 2,515,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Antero Midstream by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,389 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,285 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 12.2% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after purchasing an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Antero Midstream by 50.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,147,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

