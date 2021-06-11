Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Up 5.4%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.02. Approximately 71,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,479,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Several research analysts have commented on AR shares. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,967,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $357,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

