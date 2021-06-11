AntiMatter (MATTER) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last Week

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001370 BTC on exchanges. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $539,326.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00058173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00772561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00085282 BTC.

About AntiMatter

MATTER is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 153,296,350 coins and its circulating supply is 10,718,485 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.