Antoine Marcos Sells 30,000 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Antoine Marcos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20.

Shares of CHX stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. 1,101,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,936. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

