Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $2.26

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00006296 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $42.10 million and $293,011.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00155843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.01128926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,695.17 or 0.99508766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

