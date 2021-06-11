Anyswap (ANY) Price Reaches $2.26 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $42.10 million and approximately $293,011.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00006296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00155843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.01128926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,695.17 or 0.99508766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars.

