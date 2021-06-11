Anyswap Reaches Market Cap of $43.91 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Anyswap has a market cap of $43.91 million and $325,008.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $2.36 or 0.00006334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00060539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00176295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00196953 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.68 or 0.01235998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,100.81 or 0.99756878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002762 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

