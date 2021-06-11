Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $205,020.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $205,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.12. 466,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

