API3 Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.12 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, API3 has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $41.12 million and $14.29 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $2.97 or 0.00007913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00062151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00022669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.21 or 0.00837277 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00046046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00087403 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

