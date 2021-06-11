APIX (APIX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $786,166.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. One APIX coin can now be bought for $0.0736 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $786,166.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APIX has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00058450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.44 or 0.00775518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00085424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.