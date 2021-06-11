apM Coin One Day Volume Reaches $460,437.00 (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, apM Coin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $8.97 million and $460,437.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00056764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.49 or 0.00751750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00083813 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

