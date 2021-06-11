Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.