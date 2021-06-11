Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 91,298 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 91,298 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $1,516,459.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 84,853 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $1,422,136.28.

On Monday, June 7th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 97,773 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,569,256.65.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 78,641 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,208,712.17.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,479,000.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $456,805.44.

On Monday, May 24th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $51,332.64.

On Monday, March 15th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88.

TALO traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,686. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after acquiring an additional 439,665 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 27.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

