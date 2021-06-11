Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,744 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APSG. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,967,000. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 846.7% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 575,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 514,804 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,263,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital alerts:

NYSE:APSG opened at $9.77 on Friday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.