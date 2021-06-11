AppCoins (APPC) Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $18.12 million and approximately $170,893.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,201,639 coins and its circulating supply is 245,201,637 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

