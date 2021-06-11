Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Apple were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

Apple stock opened at $126.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

