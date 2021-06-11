Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,631 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 135,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $53,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $137.16 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

