Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Down to $44.99

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.99, but opened at $43.97. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $44.08, with a volume of 158 shares trading hands.

AMTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Molecular Transport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.73. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.64.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. Research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director David Lamond purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

