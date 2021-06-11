APY.Finance (APY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.59 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. APY.Finance has a market cap of $14.36 million and $1.59 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001174 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00055823 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00152673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00186332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.19 or 0.01107960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,862.14 or 1.00038248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002631 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,127,451 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.