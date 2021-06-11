Arbidex (ABX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $377,659.85

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Arbidex has a market capitalization of $377,659.85 and $74,319.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbidex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arbidex has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00056703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.18 or 0.00747908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083802 BTC.

Arbidex Profile

Arbidex (ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

