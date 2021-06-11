Arcblock Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $11.69 million and $4.98 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00059163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00021896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.08 or 0.00786280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00086083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00044800 BTC.

ABT is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

