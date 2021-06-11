Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) rose 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $60.19. Approximately 971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 356,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $892.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

