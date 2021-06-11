ArdCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.73 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $19.73 million and approximately $69,197.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00056801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00022249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.98 or 0.00753887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00084621 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

