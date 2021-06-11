Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

ARNA opened at $64.66 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

