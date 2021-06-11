Ares Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 96,431 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,581% compared to the average volume of 2,060 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup upped their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $19.96. 2,949,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

