Ares Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.46 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00153942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00187620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.83 or 0.01112645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,989.81 or 1.00178807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,843,095 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

