Argent Trust Co Acquires 1,809 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.57. The company had a trading volume of 205,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,161. The company has a 50-day moving average of $417.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.49 and a 12-month high of $425.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.