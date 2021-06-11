Argent Trust Co Buys 11,170 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,811,234. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.