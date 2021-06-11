Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.95. The stock had a trading volume of 187,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.01. The company has a market capitalization of $321.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.63, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.