Argent Trust Co Has $18.59 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. XXEC Inc. increased its position in Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Shares of V traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.46. 131,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,625,912. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

