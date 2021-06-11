Argent Trust Co Has $9.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,149,049 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43.

