Argent Trust Co Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 522,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after acquiring an additional 143,341 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

CL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.17. 101,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,275. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

