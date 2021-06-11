Argent Trust Co Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,634,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $928,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 160,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,424 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USB traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 108,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,308,708. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

