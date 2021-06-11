Argent Trust Co Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $6.71 on Friday, reaching $2,428.42. 39,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,494. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,307.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,436.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

