Argent Trust Co Purchases 5,128 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 62.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 259,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,147,000 after buying an additional 99,883 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 46,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,001.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 70,349 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.26.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.86. 333,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,947,842. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.07. The company has a market cap of $170.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

