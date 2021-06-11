Argent Trust Co Sells 29,994 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,994 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 193,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 171,068 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $526,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,233,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after acquiring an additional 132,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 664,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,701,137. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $224.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

