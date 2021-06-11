Argent Trust Co Sells 669 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.72. The stock had a trading volume of 96,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,823. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.09 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.