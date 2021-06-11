Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Argo Group International worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,297,000 after buying an additional 106,159 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,649,000 after buying an additional 161,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth $19,527,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after buying an additional 89,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

