Argon Tops 1-Day Volume of $206,144.00 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. Argon has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $206,144.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Argon has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0692 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00056619 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00158706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00194769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.26 or 0.01146692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,169.93 or 0.99991899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 77,850,001 coins and its circulating supply is 66,844,630 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

