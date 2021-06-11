Argus Boosts Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $64.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Argus from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $58.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

