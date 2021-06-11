Arianee (ARIA20) Achieves Market Cap of $25.20 Million

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Arianee has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Arianee has a market capitalization of $25.20 million and $11,074.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arianee coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002638 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00056619 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00158706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00194769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $426.26 or 0.01146692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,169.93 or 0.99991899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

