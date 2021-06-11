Aries I Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:RAMMU) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.07. 34,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 173,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.