Arion Market Capitalization Achieves $42,208.30 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Arion has traded 38% lower against the US dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $42,208.30 and approximately $120.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00056041 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00158111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00193464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.82 or 0.01128002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,393.71 or 0.99996596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,092,852 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

