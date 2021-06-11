Ark Price Tops $1.11 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $143.72 million and $2.87 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013371 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000692 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,876,312 coins and its circulating supply is 129,755,415 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

