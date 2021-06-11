ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Hits $0.33

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $29.04 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00056057 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00153563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00187706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.61 or 0.01109465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,800.43 or 1.00147479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002649 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,019,572 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

