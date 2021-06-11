ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 65,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,396,449 shares.The stock last traded at $11.98 and had previously closed at $12.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARR. Jonestrading increased their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $854.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 213.37% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Hain acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at $927,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

